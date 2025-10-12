ETV Bharat / sports

Historic! Namibia Stun South Africa With A Four-Wicket Win In One-Off T20I

Namibia scored an upset over South Africa on Saturday by four wickets in the only T20I between the two nations.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 12, 2025 at 9:52 AM IST

Hyderabad: Namibia inaugurated the new stadium in Windhoek by beating South Africa by four wickets in a thrilling contest. The team stunned South Africa in their first T20I against the visitors. Also, this is the second time Namibia has won a T20I on the last ball after they beat Zimbabwe at Bulawayo in 2022. Also, this is the second time South Africa has lost on the last ball of the match after their five-wicket defeat against Australia in Johannesburg in 2016. Notably, this is also the second time South Africa lost to an associate nation in T20Is.

Namibia completes the chase with four wickets in hand

Although Namibia were chasing a low total of 135, they were up against a mighty South African bowling attack. The Namibia batter provided handy contributions despite the team losing wickets at regular intervals. Zane Green helped them cross the finish line with his knock of unbeaten 30 runs from 23 deliveries, laced with two boundaries and a six.

With 11 runs needed off the last over, Zane Green kicked off the over with a six. Andile Simelane then bowled in tight areas for the next four balls, and the hosts needed one run from one ball. Green smashed a four towards the mid-wicket region and helped the team secure a historic win.

South Africa restricted to 134/8

Nambian bowlers bowled in tight spots and didn’t allow the South African batters to free their arms. Jason Smith was the leading run-scorer for the team with a knock of 31 runs, while Rubin Hermann amassed 23 runs during his stay at the crease. Ruben Trumpelmann was the pick of the bowlers for the Namibian side as he took three wickets, while Max Heingo picked two scalps as well.

South Africa becomes the fourth full-member nation defeated by Namibia

Notably, Namibia has defeated four full-member nations in T20Is. They beat Ireland (2021 T20 World Cup), Zimbabwe (2022), and Sri Lanka (T20 World Cup 2022). There have been two upsets recently as Nepal beat the West Indies a few days back, and now Namibia has stunned the South African side.

