Historic! Namibia Stun South Africa With A Four-Wicket Win In One-Off T20I

Hyderabad: Namibia inaugurated the new stadium in Windhoek by beating South Africa by four wickets in a thrilling contest. The team stunned South Africa in their first T20I against the visitors. Also, this is the second time Namibia has won a T20I on the last ball after they beat Zimbabwe at Bulawayo in 2022. Also, this is the second time South Africa has lost on the last ball of the match after their five-wicket defeat against Australia in Johannesburg in 2016. Notably, this is also the second time South Africa lost to an associate nation in T20Is.

Namibia completes the chase with four wickets in hand

Although Namibia were chasing a low total of 135, they were up against a mighty South African bowling attack. The Namibia batter provided handy contributions despite the team losing wickets at regular intervals. Zane Green helped them cross the finish line with his knock of unbeaten 30 runs from 23 deliveries, laced with two boundaries and a six.