ETV Bharat / sports

Namibia Announce Squad For T20 World Cup, Gerhard Erasmus To Lead

author img

By PTI

Published : May 10, 2024, 10:50 PM IST

Gerhard Erasmus will lead Namibia in the forthcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, but will not have T20I fastest centurion Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton in the 16-member squad scheduled to start from June 03.
Namibia Squad for T20 World Cup(Source: Cricket Namibia)

Gerhard Erasmus will lead Namibia in the forthcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, but will not have T20I fastest centurion Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton in the 16-member squad scheduled to start from June 03.

Windhoek (Namibia): All-rounder Gerhard Erasmus will lead Namibia in the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in the Americas next month.

All-rounder JJ Smit has been named as Erasmus's deputy in the 15-member squad announced by Cricket Namibia on Friday. Namibia, featuring in the event for the third straight time, has retained 12 of the 15 players that participated in the Africa Qualifier, which they won to seal their ticket for the global competition. However, one of the surprises in the squad is the exclusion of all-rounder Nicol Loftie-Eaton, along with Pikky Ya France and Shawn Fouche.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the 23-year-old Loftie-Eaton is currently undergoing disciplinary proceedings in Namibia. He struck a record-breaking T20 International ton in just 33 deliveries against Nepal in February this year.

Meanwhile, pacers Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann and Jack Brassell have made it to the team following their U-19 World Cup outing earlier this year in South Africa. However, they had not featured in the qualifiers.

Namibia has been clubbed in Group B alongside defending champion England, Australia, Scotland and Oman, while they play their opener against the latter in Barbados on June 2.

Namibia squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger and PD Blignaut.

TAGGED:

NAMIBIA SQUAD FOR T20 WORLD CUPGERHARD ERASMUST20I FASTEST CENTURYT20 WORLD CUP 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.