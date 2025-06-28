SL vs BAN: Najmul Hossain Shanto Steps Down From Captaincy After Series Loss Against Sri Lanka

Hyderabad: A big development occurred after Bangladesh lost the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Bangladesh conceded a defeat against Sri Lanka in the second Test of the series by an innings and 78 runs in the fixture. The visitors were wrapped up on 247 and 133 in the two innings they batted, while Sri Lanka made 458 in the only innings they batted.

The opening match of the series had ended in a draw, and a loss in the second Test against Bangladesh meant that the team lost the series by 1-0.

Explaining his move of stepping down from the captaincy, Shanto explained that his decision comes for the betterment of the national side. The left-handed batter stated that he is not in favour of the Bangladesh team having different captains across the formats. Shanto had earlier stepped down as the ODI captain, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took over the leadership role.

"I don't want to continue [as captain] in the Test format anymore," Shanto said after the conclusion of the fourth day of the second Test in a press conference.

"This is not personal. I have taken the decision for the betterment of the team," Shanto said. "I think this will help the team. I have been a part of the dressing room for the past few teams. I think three captains [for the three international formats] is not sensible. I don't know what the board will feel about this, and I will support their decision. But this is my personal decision. I think three separate captains will be difficult for the team to deal with," he added.

Shanto had a decent series with the bat and scored twin centuries in the first match. He scored 300 runs in the series, signing it off as Bangladesh’s leading run-scorer in the series.

Pathum Nissanka was awarded the Man of the Match award courtesy of his knock of 158 runs, which helped the team breach the 400-run mark. With Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz captaining the T20I and ODI teams respectively, either of them can be hended the reigns of the Test team as well.