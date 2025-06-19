ETV Bharat / sports

Mykhailo Mudryk Looking At Four-Year Ban After Being Charged With Anti-Doping Violation

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk is likely to face a lengthy ban for violating anti-doping rules.

Mykhailo Mudryk Looking At Four-Year Ban
File Photo: Mykhailo Mudryk (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 19, 2025 at 12:58 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Mykhailo Mudryk of Chelsea is likely to face a lengthy ban as a result of being charged with doping offences by the Football Association. Under the regulations set by the FA, the winner is looking at a four-year ban for providing a positive A sample last year. According to a report published by the Guardian, a banned performance-enhancing substance, meldonium, was found in his sample during the drug tests.

The Ukrainian international has been away from action since last November, and he was provisionally suspended. The club was waiting for the results of the B sample, along with the player

“We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with anti-doping rule violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of the FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations. As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time,” A FA spokesperson said, as quoted by the report.

Mudryk expressed on his Instagram last December that he hadn’t knowingly used any banned substance.

“I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance. This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened,” he posted.

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can.”

Mudryk reportedly joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk for a deal worth around 88 Million Euros. The terms of his provisional ban have prevented him from training at Chelsea’s base in Cobham or with his teammates.

Hyderabad: Mykhailo Mudryk of Chelsea is likely to face a lengthy ban as a result of being charged with doping offences by the Football Association. Under the regulations set by the FA, the winner is looking at a four-year ban for providing a positive A sample last year. According to a report published by the Guardian, a banned performance-enhancing substance, meldonium, was found in his sample during the drug tests.

The Ukrainian international has been away from action since last November, and he was provisionally suspended. The club was waiting for the results of the B sample, along with the player

“We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with anti-doping rule violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of the FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations. As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time,” A FA spokesperson said, as quoted by the report.

Mudryk expressed on his Instagram last December that he hadn’t knowingly used any banned substance.

“I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance. This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened,” he posted.

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can.”

Mudryk reportedly joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk for a deal worth around 88 Million Euros. The terms of his provisional ban have prevented him from training at Chelsea’s base in Cobham or with his teammates.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUBMUDRYK INSTRAGRAM HANDLEANTI DOPING RULESMYKHAILO MUDRYK

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.