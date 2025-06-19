Mykhailo Mudryk Looking At Four-Year Ban After Being Charged With Anti-Doping Violation

Hyderabad: Mykhailo Mudryk of Chelsea is likely to face a lengthy ban as a result of being charged with doping offences by the Football Association. Under the regulations set by the FA, the winner is looking at a four-year ban for providing a positive A sample last year. According to a report published by the Guardian, a banned performance-enhancing substance, meldonium, was found in his sample during the drug tests.

The Ukrainian international has been away from action since last November, and he was provisionally suspended. The club was waiting for the results of the B sample, along with the player

“We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with anti-doping rule violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of the FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations. As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time,” A FA spokesperson said, as quoted by the report.

Mudryk expressed on his Instagram last December that he hadn’t knowingly used any banned substance.

“I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance. This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened,” he posted.

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can.”

Mudryk reportedly joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk for a deal worth around 88 Million Euros. The terms of his provisional ban have prevented him from training at Chelsea’s base in Cobham or with his teammates.