My Statement Has Been Misinterpreted, Sourav Ganguly Clarifies On RG Kar Rape And Murder Comment

Kolkata (West Bengal): Protests are gaining momentum over the RG Kar debate. Not only ordinary people, celebrities are also participating in the protests. Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly clarified that his earlier comments were taken out of context. "West Bengal should not be judged as a whole by one incident," he had said which stirred a controversy in various quarters.

Now, he clarified his position again and sais that his comments were misinterpreted. "Last Sunday I spoke about this. I don't know how my statement was interpreted. This is a terrible incident. The culprits should be punished in such a way that no one can do anything like this in the future. The investigation is going on. I hope the culprit will be identified and punished. The way people are protesting, if this incident happened anywhere in the world, this is how people would have roared," Ganguly said.

Almost simultaneously, Ganguly added, "Doctors should also think about different aspects because many people look up to the doctors. Without treatment, many sick people suffer."

Incidentally, Ganguly attended a function of a multinational company last Sunday and spoke about his tough stance on the RG Kar case. But criticism started on social media around his overall speech. Ganguly will again raise the issue of RG Kar by attending the event organized at Biswa-Bangla Convention Centre.

"Very unfortunate. Strict action should be taken. This incident is terrible... Really really scary... Everything is possible everywhere. So security system, CCTV cameras should be prepared accordingly. This incident can happen anywhere. Strict action should be taken. Very hard work done,” he said.

"I don't think everything should be judged on an isolated incident. There is no room to think that everything or everyone is not safe for this Such accidents happen all over the world. So it is wrong to think that girls are not safe. Not only in West Bengal, but everywhere in India, women are safe. Where we live is the best place. One should not judge by one incident," Ganguly had said that day.