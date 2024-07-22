'My Relationship With Virat Kohli Is Not For TRP:' Gambhir Bats Straight On His Rapport With Team India Batter

Mumbai: India's newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday sought to rubbish speculation over his relationship with Virat Kohli saying the "much talked about relationship" with the batting mainstay "is between the two of us and not for TRPs".

India head coach Gautam Gambhir speaking at the pre-departure press conference in Mumbai (ANI)

The relationship between Gambhir and Kohli has often been dubbed as 'stormy'. It was evident from the multiple confrontations between the two in the IPL. However, the duo will now be working together starting with the T20 and ODI tour of Sri Lanka from July 27. "My relationship with Virat Kohli is between the two of us and not for TRP," Gambhir said.

Quite often Gambhir and Virat Kohli have made the headlines for the wrong reasons. But Gambhir, who took over as India's Head Coach, clarified about his relationship with Virat Kohli, one of the greatest batters of the modern era.

Addressing the pre-departure press conference for the team's tour of Sri Lanka, Gambhir said, "We got to be on the same page. I share a very good relationship with him off the field. I had a lot of chats with him. We share messages. Right now the most important thing is to take Indian cricket forward. He is a world-class player."

For the record, the series against Sri Lanka, where three T20IS and as many ODIs, will be played, will be Gautam Gambhir's first assignment as India Head Coach. Gambhir said that he respects Virat Kohli, who is a professional athlete.

"I've said it many times, everyone has the right to fight for their own team, for their own jersey and want to come back in a winning dressing room," added the southpaw, who was flanked by Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar.

Gambhir also made clear that former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar was going with the team as an Assistant coach while Sairaj Bahutule is on the flight to Colombo as the team's bowling coach for the white ball series.