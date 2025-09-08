ETV Bharat / sports

How Uttar Pradesh’s Reet Tackled Adversities Like Lack Of Facilities To Carve Progress In High Jump?

Hyderabad: Women are making a name for themselves in every field, and Reet Rathore from Uttar Pradesh is one of them. For the past several years, she has been practising at Kailash Prakash Stadium in Meerut. Originally, a resident of Ratanpuri village of Muzaffar Nagar district, Reet's life took a turn when she participated in her school's sports competition and won a medal in the high jump. Reet focused on her performance in the sport after that. Her parents also provided their support to their daughter, and today, people give her example to other budding athletes who aim to pursue a career in sports.

Reet said while speaking to ETV Bharat that she didn’t get success at the junior national level initially, but athletics coach Gaurav Tyagi of Kailash Prakash Stadium, Meerut, contacted her. She came to Meerut from her village, and that changed her fate. She lives in a rented house, as there is neither a playground in her village nor anyone to train her.

Reet said that learning from coach Gaurav Tyagi played a key role in her bagging a silver medal in the Khelo India Games. She suffered a serious injury afterwards and believed that she wouldn’t be able to continue the sport, but the family supported her. Due to the poor financial condition of the house, her father works in Haryana. Her mother is a housewife. Both of them have always boosted her morale.

File Photo: Reet Rathore (ETV Bharat)

Reet's father, Satyaveer, said that he has faith in his daughter that they will achieve their goal with their hard work. Reet's mother, Balo Devi, revealed that the financial condition is not good. They have 5 daughters and two sons. Reet's mother said that due to her daughter’s progress in the sport, she has earned the respect of the people in the village

Regional Sports Officer of Meerut Jitendra Kumar Yadav hailed Reet's dedication towards sports will definitely keep improving, and she will bring medals in future with her determination.