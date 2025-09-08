How Uttar Pradesh’s Reet Tackled Adversities Like Lack Of Facilities To Carve Progress In High Jump?
Reet Rathore’s story of setting records in the high jump from Khelo India to Junior Under Athletics is quite inspiring.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 3:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Women are making a name for themselves in every field, and Reet Rathore from Uttar Pradesh is one of them. For the past several years, she has been practising at Kailash Prakash Stadium in Meerut. Originally, a resident of Ratanpuri village of Muzaffar Nagar district, Reet's life took a turn when she participated in her school's sports competition and won a medal in the high jump. Reet focused on her performance in the sport after that. Her parents also provided their support to their daughter, and today, people give her example to other budding athletes who aim to pursue a career in sports.
Reet said while speaking to ETV Bharat that she didn’t get success at the junior national level initially, but athletics coach Gaurav Tyagi of Kailash Prakash Stadium, Meerut, contacted her. She came to Meerut from her village, and that changed her fate. She lives in a rented house, as there is neither a playground in her village nor anyone to train her.
Reet said that learning from coach Gaurav Tyagi played a key role in her bagging a silver medal in the Khelo India Games. She suffered a serious injury afterwards and believed that she wouldn’t be able to continue the sport, but the family supported her. Due to the poor financial condition of the house, her father works in Haryana. Her mother is a housewife. Both of them have always boosted her morale.
Reet's father, Satyaveer, said that he has faith in his daughter that they will achieve their goal with their hard work. Reet's mother, Balo Devi, revealed that the financial condition is not good. They have 5 daughters and two sons. Reet's mother said that due to her daughter’s progress in the sport, she has earned the respect of the people in the village
Regional Sports Officer of Meerut Jitendra Kumar Yadav hailed Reet's dedication towards sports will definitely keep improving, and she will bring medals in future with her determination.
Reet also revealed that her mother inspired her to progress in the sport, and she started playing high jump on the insistence of some of her friends. After the Inter-State competition, trials for the Asian Games are he, and Reet will go for the trial.
“There are some people who do not want to send girls abroad, but since I have been winning medals, the thinking of the village has also changed. Many people are now sending their daughters to pursue the sport and giving them a chance to progress in it,” she said.
Reet's coach, Gaurav Tyagi, told that she is very hardworking and practices regularly. Her family has also expressed faith in their daughter, after which she has continuously brought home medals.
Gaurav Tyagi has trained many daughters, including Arjun Award winner Parul Chaudhary, Preetipal and many such players. Coach Gaurav says that Reet does not even go to any family function because she does not like any hindrance in her practice. He further added that Reet has a lot of potential, and she is hardworking.
Reet’s achievements
She has participated at the Under-20 level in 2023. She won a silver medal in the Khelo India Games and was in fourth place in the Junior National. She won a gold medal in the school-level national games in Jharkhand in 2025. Her coach has said that she is continuously doing good in the high jump. Also, she recorded a jump of 1.81 meters in the Junior Federation meet. Earlier, she jumped 1.76 meters in the senior state championship.