Mustafizur Rahman To Play Three League Games For DC As He Gets NOC From BCB

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has got clearance from the Bangladesh Cricket Board for a limited duration

Mustafizur Rahman gets clearance to play in IPL
File Photo: Mustafizur Rahman (ANI)
Published : May 16, 2025 at 7:42 PM IST

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals have got a huge boost to their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has got clearance from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to play in the final three league matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. As the left-arm pacer has received a No Objection Certificate (NOC), he will be allowed to compete in the tournament from May 18 to May 24 and will fulfil national duties after that.

Mustafizur was brought in as a replacement for the young Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, who was earlier ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. The left-arm seamer’s ability to bowl effectively in death overs and use pace variations brilliantly can work in the favour of the franchise for a strong finish in the league phase.

The 29-year-old is currently with the Bangladesh squad and is set to feature in the first T20I against UAE on May 17 for the national side. The BCB has clarified that the pacer will be available for the match and will then travel to India to join DC. He is likely to link up with the squad on May 18 when DC will face the Gujarat Titans.

“As per the decision of BCB Cricket Operations, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to national team pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman for his participation in the ongoing IPL 2025 in India, for the period from 18 to 24 May, 2025,” the board said, as quoted by media reports.

DC are still in contention for a spot in the playoffs, and the addition of the 29-year-old will boost their chances to advance in the tournament. However, his availability is limited only to three league stage fixtures as his NOC expires on May 24. Thus, the team will miss his services if they advance into the playoffs of the IPL 2025.

