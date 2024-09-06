ETV Bharat / sports

India A vs India B: Musheer Khan Explains How Shubman Gill's Advice Helped Him Tackle Kuldeep

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Musheer Khan, who scored a century in the Ranji Trophy final, credited Rishabh Pant and Shubhman Gill's advice for his resilient century in the match between India A and India B of the Duleep Trophy. Musheer's unbeaten 105 rescued India B from a precarious position.
Musheer Khan (IANS)

Hyderabad: India's rising sensation Musheer Khan revealed that his teammate Rishabh Pant's advice helped him to tackle the challenge posed by India's chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav during his match-saving ton in the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024.

Musheer amassed an unbeaten 105 to rescued India B from getting bundled out below the 100-run mark and he revealed that Pant, along with India B captain Shubman Gill had given him an insight on how to handle Kuldeep’s left-arm wrist spin.

Speaking at the post-day press conference, reflecting on his innings, Musheer Khan said his approach was to play close to the body, especially in overcast conditions, where the ball was moving significantly. "I wanted to bat as long as possible without worrying about the runs. I was focusing on playing session by session and playing the ball close to my body to avoid risky shots. I knew the runs would come eventually."

Musheer's biggest test was how he handled the wrist spin of Kuldeep Yadav. Notably, the majority of the runs on the opening day came against spinners. "This is the second time I've faced Kuldeep bhai. Rishabh bhai and Shubman bhai gave me insights into which deliveries from Kuldeep would be effective and which ones I could score off. Once I got set, batting became easier," he said.

The 19-year-old received great support from number nine batter Navdeep Saini, both forged a dogged century partnership (108-run) for the eighth wicket. "When wickets were falling at the other end, Saini bhai gave me confidence, assuring me he would hold his ground, no matter how many balls he faced. His steady approach helped me focus on building a partnership," Musheer added.

The 19-year-old also emphasized the learning opportunity presented by the Duleep Trophy. "Playing alongside and against senior players is a great experience. Observing their mindset, confidence, and preparation is helping me grow as a cricketer," Musheer concluded.

