Musheer Khan becomes only second Indian batter to score two centuries in U-19 WC

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 8:44 PM IST

Indian U-19 batter Musheer Khan has etched his name in the history books while playing a sensational knock in the fixture against New Zealand in the ongoing U-19 World Cup.

India U-19 batter Musheer Khan has etched his name in the record books while playing a sensational knock in the fixture against New Zealand in the ongoing U-19 World Cup. The 18-year-old played a knock of 131 runs during his stay at the crease and became only second batter after India batter Shikhar Dhawan to score two centuries in a single edition of the tournament.

Bloemfontein (South Africa): Musheer Khan stitched a scintillating knock against New Zealand in the Super-Six fixture of the U-19 World Cup on Tuesday here. During his knock, Musheer scripted history as he became only the second Indian batter after Shikhar Dhawan to score two centuries in the Under-19 World Cup.

The former left-handed batter had amassed three centuries in the 2004 edition of the tournament when he ended up as the highest scorer with 505 runs in seven innings with an average of 84.16. Musheer is having a brilliant tournament so far registering scores of 118, 73 and 131.

The elite list of batters to score the most centuries in a single U-19 World Cup edition also includes Pakistan batter Babar Azam, who has two tons to his name.

Musheer's knock helped India post 295 for 8 on the board and the opposition batters looked in all sorts of trouble while chasing the total. New Zealand U-19 was bundled out for 81 as the Indian Colts registered an emphatic 214-run win.

Musheer, who has been coached by his father Naushad, has been making waves in age-gr with his performances. With the century, Musheer also became the leading run-getter of the tournament so far overtaking West Indies' Jewel Andrew.

He has now 325 runs in four innings to his name with an average of 81.25. It is also the seventh-highest individual total by an Indian batter at a single U19 World Cup edition.

Musheer's century, laced with 13 fours and three sixes, is also the fourth-highest individual score by an Indian U-19 batter. Raj Angad Bawa's unbeaten 162 against Uganda is at the top of the list while Shikhar Dhawan (155 not out vs Scotland in 2004) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (144 vs Uganda in 2022) are in second and third position respectively.

