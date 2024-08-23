ETV Bharat / sports

Murder Charge Filed Against Bangladesh Star All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan: Reports

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 23, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

Veteran cricketer Shakib Al Hasan is named in a murder case related to the death of protestor Rubel Islam during protests in Dhaka according to a report published by Dhaka Tribune. Shakib, who is currently playing in the Test series against Pakistan is an ex-parliament member.

Shakib Al Hasan
File Photo: Shakib Al Hasan (ANI)

Dhaka (Bangladesh): Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is one of the names mentioned in the murder case of Rubel Islam according to a report published by the Dhaka Tribune. Rubel’s father Rafiqul has filed the case which implicates more than 150 prominent names in the country.

Rubel was shot in the chest and abdomen during a protest rally on Ring Road on August 5. During the rally, someone allegedly fired shots in the crowd which was a part of the criminal conspiracy. The case lists Shakib as the 28th accused while Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed is the 55th accused on the list. Both of them are former Awami League members. Other prominent names like Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are also on the list of accused.

The case includes around 400-500 unidentified persons in connection with the incident.

Shakib is currently touring Pakistan for a Test series and was also a member of the now-dissolved Parliament led by Hasina, who fled the country after countrywide protests against her government. According to The United Nations High Commission for Human Rights, the political unrest witnessed over 400 deaths between July 16 and August 4 while a few media reports mentioned that the death toll was over 650 with many people missing. After the fall of the Awami League, a new interim government was put in place. Also, former Bangladesh cricketer Faruque Ahmed has taken charge as the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in the country, the interim government permitted Shakib to participate in the two-match Test series. The veteran cricketer is yet to comment on the political crisis or murder case filed against him in Dhaka.

