Murali Sreeshankar Undergoes knee Surgery In Doha

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 24, 2024, 5:21 PM IST

Murali Sreeshankar underwent a knee injurt

Murali Sreeshankar has undergone a knee injury after being ruled out of the Paris Olympics in July-August. The Asian Games silver medalist gave the updates on his Instagram account.

New Delhi: Star Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar has undergone surgery on his injured knee that ruled him out of the Paris Olympics in July-August. The 25-year-old, who is a silver medallist at the Asian and Commonwealth Games, underwent the surgery in Doha.

"The surgery was successful under Dr. Bruno Olory at the Aspetar Hospital, Doha. Thank you everyone for all your love and blessings during this tough phase. 18 hours post surgery and I am already walking," wrote Sreeshankar on Instagram.

Dr Olory is a French orthopaedic surgeon. Sreeshankar had injured his left knee while training in Palakkad earlier this month. He had cut for the Paris Olympics as early as July 2023 when he secured a silver at the Asian Championship in Bangkok with a 8.37m jump (Olympic entry standard 8.27m).

In June last year, Sreeshankar had become only the third Indian to finish in the top three in a Diamond League Meeting with a third-place finish.

"Life writes strange scripts, and some times there is courage in accepting it and moving on. That's what I will do. My journey to a comeback began the minute I injured my knee.

"The road is going to be long, difficult and will take a lot out of me," Sreeshankar had stated while announcing his withdrawal from the Olympics.

Read More

  1. Murali Sreeshankar Ruled out of 2024 Paris Olympics Due to Knee Injury
  2. Asian Games: Jyothi qualifies for women's 100 m hurdles final; Murali, Jeswin in men's long jump final

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.