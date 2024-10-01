ETV Bharat / sports

Mumbai vs Rest of India Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Irani Trophy 2024 Live In India?

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The Irani Trophy 2024 will feature the reigning Ranji Trophy champions, Mumbai, taking on the Rest of India from October 1 to 5, 2024, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Mumbai secured their 42nd Ranji Trophy title by defeating Vidarbha in the 2023-24 final. They will field a formidable squad led by captain Ajinkya Rahane, who will be supported by India internationals such as Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, and Shardul Thakur. Notably, Rahane is the third-highest scorer in Irani Trophy history, with 809 runs at an average of 73.54.

The Rest of India squad for the 2024 edition will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad and features talents like Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, and Khaleel Ahmed. Rest of India won the 2023-24 Irani Cup by defeating Saurashtra by 175 runs. Since Karnataka’s triumph in 1998-99, Rest of India has claimed 30 editions of the trophy, including a streak of eight consecutive wins from 2006-07 to 2013.

Mumbai is making its 30th appearance in the Irani Trophy with 14 wins in the competition's history.

Full teams:

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan*, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore, Sidhaant Addhatrao, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan, Royston Dias

Rest of India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel*, Ishan Kishan, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal*, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar