Rohit Sharma's Historic Ranji Trophy Return: Where To Watch Mumbai vs Jammu & Kashmir Match Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: Indian captain Rohit Sharma is all set to return to the Ranji Trophy after nearly a decade and will became the first skipper to participate in India's biggest red-ball domestic tournament after 17 years. Sharma, who played his last Ranji game in 2015 against Uttar Pradesh, will step onto the field when Mumbai will square off against Jammu and Kashmir. Rohit's return comes after he went through a difficult patch in Test cricket over the last few months and would aim to find his mojo ahead of the much-important Champions Trophy which is returning after an eight-year hiatus.

Rohit Sharma confirmed his availability for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir during a press conference scheduled to announce India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 and ODI series against England at home. Rohit explained that he had been unable to play in the tournament due to his commitments in all three formats for India in recent years as player needs off time to get relaxed and comeback refreshed whenever national duty arrives.

"In the last 6-7 years, if you go back and look at our calendar, there hasn't been a time when we were sitting at home for 45 days while domestic cricket was going on. You do get that time when you finish the IPL, and if there’s nothing happening (in domestic cricket) right after that..." Rohit said.

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane was happy with his close friend's return to the side and backed him to score big runs in the game. Speaking ahead of their penultimate group-stage match in the tournament, Rahane said that Rohit was as hungry as ever.

"See, Rohit is Rohit. We all know that. Aapko bhi pata hai Rohit ka character (You also know Rohit's character). I am really happy to have both of them back in the Mumbai dressing room," Rahane told reporters during Mumbai's training session.

"Rohit has always been relaxed. Even when playing at the international level, his character is similar. His attitude is pretty much relaxed. He knows his game really well, so no one has to tell him what he needs to do. Once he gets in, I'm sure he will do well. He has never changed, which is a very good thing," Rahane added.

"What is important is that he is hungry and determined to do well. I am sure once he gets in, he will score a big one. He batted really well yesterday in a couple of sessions, so it's part and parcel of a player's career. I am really confident about Rohit," he concluded.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), which is hosting the Mumbai versus Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy game at its Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy will make arrangements for 200 spectators at the venue.