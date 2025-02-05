Ranji Trophy: Mumbai vs Haryana Fixture Shifted To Eden Gardens

Kolkata: The quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy between Mumbai and Haryana is shifted to Eden Gardens, Kolkata, from Chaudhari Bansilal Stadium in Haryana. A highly placed source in the Haryana Cricket Association confirmed the development that the hosting ground for the Ranji Trophy match has changed.

“We had made all the preparations at the Lahli, However, the game will now be played at Eden Gardens,”

Both s are being informed about the development by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). All the four quarter-finals will take place from February 8 to 12.

Mumbai finished at the second position in the points table after they conceded a shocking defeat against Jammu and Kashmir in the previous round. Despite boasting international stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma in their lineup, Mumbai were outplayed by Jammu and Kashmir, who topped the table in their group.

Although Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will not be part of the quarter-final clash, captain Ajinkya Rahane will have Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube to his aid in the key clash. Both Suryakumar and Dube were part of the Indian team, in the recent T20I series against England.

With Rohit not part of the playing XI, 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, who has impressed the cricket fraternity, is likely to return to the top of the batting order. The Haryana bowling outfit will be spearheaded by Anshul Kamboj.