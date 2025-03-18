Mumbai To Witness Real Madrid vs Barcelona; These Legends Will Take Part In The Fixture

Navi Mumbai: Indian football fans will witness legends of the game showcasing their talents at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The fixture will be played on April 6 at the DY Patil Stadium as reported by India Today. The contest will feature former FC Barcelona captain Carles Puyol and it will also include Luis Figo in the lineup.

Alongside Puyol and Figo, former Portugal star Ricardo Quaresma will also be involved in the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Legends game. This will be the first time when Barcelona and Real Madrid will play an exhibition match in India. The iconic El Clasico battle will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

It will be a dream come true moment for the Indian fans witnessing some of the greats of European football. India has become a major hub for global football viewership. The event will highlight India’s growing influence in the football landscape.

The El Classico rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid which started back in 1902 has been witness to some of the greatest moments in football history. From legendary figures like Alfredo Di Stfano and Johan Cruyff to modern icons like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the players have produced some of the most significant moments in the whole rivalry. The Indian fans will get to watch this rivalry as these legends will be back in action once more and will display their brilliant football skills.

As India continues to host major sporting scenes, it will boost the country’s position in the sports world. The event will serve as a demonstration of India's potential to host world-class spectacles and present them to an eager and engaged audience.