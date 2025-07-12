History In The Making: Mumbai Vs Jammu Kashmir In First Ever Ranji Match In Srinagar?

By Muhammad Zulqarnain Zulfi with Sajad Amin

Srinagar: The Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar is set to script a new chapter in Jammu and Kashmir's cricketing journey, with Mumbai—India's most decorated domestic cricket team—expected to play its first-ever Ranji Trophy match in the Valley this October.

According to senior officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), the marquee fixture between Jammu & Kashmir and Mumbai has been tentatively scheduled for October 15, 2025.

"This is a proud moment for us all," a top JKCA official told ETV Bharat. "A champion team like Mumbai playing in Srinagar is a huge deal. If everything goes according to plan, international stars like Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, and Sarfaraz Khan will take the field here. It will be a treat for the local cricket fans."

The anticipated arrival of top-tier talent is expected to generate massive interest among cricket lovers in the region, offering Kashmir's passionate cricket community a rare chance to witness elite domestic cricket in their own backyard.

"Beating Mumbai at our den would be massive—for our players and our fans," the official said. "We do have the home advantage and positive records at this ground, and the October conditions will likely favor our style of play. But let's be clear: this won't be easy. Mumbai are 41-time Ranji champions. Our players are training hard, but they still need more exposure to high-pressure matches against top-level opponents. The opponents who have international exposure and as such we can't take things lightly."

Nestled in the heart of Srinagar with the Zabarwan mountains as its backdrop, the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium has long been a symbol of the Valley's sporting aspirations. The venue was inaugurated on October 9, 1983, by then Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah and immediately etched its name in Indian cricket history by hosting an ODI between India and West Indies.

In that match, India set a target of 176, but protests, rain and dust storms disrupted play. The West Indies were declared winners by 28 runs under a revised target. The stadium hosted its second ODI on September 9, 1986, where Sunil Gavaskar's 52 helped India post 222 for 8 against Australia. However, Allan Border's unbeaten 90 guided the visitors to a three-wicket win with just six balls remaining.

Despite its limited exposure to international matches, the stadium has continued to host domestic tournaments, including two Ranji Trophy matches in recent years. Both contests saw Jammu & Kashmir emerge victorious, further strengthening the team's reputation at the venue.

In November 2018, J&K defeated Tripura by 8 wickets, and in October 2024, they thrashed Services by an innings and 25 runs, showcasing a potent mix of bowling depth and batting resilience. In the latter encounter, Services were dismissed for 71 and 132 in their two innings, while J&K posted a commanding 228-run reply.

While the stadium has shown promise, JKCA officials acknowledge that improvements are needed to meet modern standards. "I know some improvements are needed at this ground," the official admitted. "But on behalf of the administration, I assure you that in the next 2–3 years, you will count Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium among the best grounds in the country."

Though Mumbai boasts an unmatched Ranji Trophy legacy, Jammu & Kashmir holds a perfect 2–0 record against the cricketing giants in their brief head-to-head history. In December 2014, in their first-ever clash, J&K stunned Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium, chasing down 237 on the final day for a four-wicket win. Shubham Khajuria scored a century (107) in the first innings and followed it with a critical 78 in the second.

Earlier this year, J&K again shocked Mumbai during their match held from January 23–25, 2025, at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai. After skittling Mumbai for just 120 in the first innings, J&K chased a fourth-inning target of 205 with five wickets in hand, powered by vital knocks from Shubham Khajuria (45), Vivrant Sharma (38), and Abid Mushtaq (32*). Yudhvir Singh, who took 4/31 in the first innings, was named Player of the Match.