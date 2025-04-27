Will Mumbai Indians Overcome LSG Challenge At Home?

Mumbai: 'All's well that ends well'; it doesn't matter how you start , but how you end that counts. This aphorism applies to all walks of life, including IPL 2025. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) as always struggled in the beginning and managed only one win in first four matches, but suddenly they have become an invincible force, winning four matches in next five. In contrast, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) began the tournament well, but lost the momentum, losing two games from the previous three, the tournament heading towards its business end, opposite directions to MI.

Both teams are in the middle of the points table with five wins in nine games apiece. Interestingly, for both the teams, in those five wins, five different players have raised their hands and secured the Player of the Match awards. Rising sensation Ashwani Kumar vs KKR, Karn Sharma vs DC, Will Jacks vs SRH, Rohit Sharma vs CSK and Trent Boult vs SRH for MI while for LSG, Shardul Thakur vs SRH, Digvesh Rathi vs MI, Nicholas Pooran vs KKR, Aiden Markram vs GT, and Avesh Khan vs RR.

Rohit Sharma has returned to the form with back-to-back 70+ run knocks, Trent Boult living up to the expectations in both powerplay and death phases, and Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the first few matches due to injury, getting into the groove with every match. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickelton and Hardik were doing their job, but it's just that they failed to finish things off in the first four games.

On the other hand, LSG top-order began the tournament on great note, but Nicholas Pooran (Scores of 8, 11 and 9 in last 3 innings) has failed to give those brisk start to LSG's innings in recent games, exposing middle order struggles. Skipper Rishabh Pant and David Miller are finding forms. Ayush Badoni hasn't been assigned the specific role and has been in and out in few previous games now, making their middle order one of the weakest in the league.

Their bowling has somehow managed to do well. Avesh Khan has been exceptional while Shardul Thakur is also doing his job. Digvesh Rathi has been the find for LSG this season. The express pacer Mayank Yadav, who was declared fit a week before by National Cricket Academy (NCA), is available for selection and might get a hit on a red soil pitch of Wankhede where pacers can enjoy some bounce and pace.

However, the head to head record is currently in LSG's favour against MI. They have secured wins on six occasions and lost only one game. Earlier in the cash-rich league, they emerged triumphant, when MI retired out Tilak Varma in their unsuccessful chase of 204. He can replace Prince Yadav in the lineup.

Pitch and conditions

The Wankhede Stadium has hosted four games so far this season, all night games. MI won the toss every time and opted to field. They won three of them, when they restricted the opposition to a below-par total.

Possible Playing 11:

MI Probable Playing XI: Ryan Rickleton (wk), ill Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur,

Impact player: Rohit Sharma

LSG Probable Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav

Impact player: Ayush Badoni,