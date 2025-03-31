ETV Bharat / sports

MI vs KKR Live Streaming: Where To Watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match Live Streaming?

Mumbai: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 31.

While Mumbai are yet to get off the mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Kolkata have won its previous encounter against the Rajasthan Royals and would look to continue its winning momentum. MI and KKR have played each other 34 times in the IPL, but MI have a strong lead in the head-to-head with 23 wins and 11 defeats. However, Mumbai have managed to win only one game in the last six outings between these two teams.

When will the MI vs KKR match take place?

The match will take place on Monday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will the MI vs KKR match take place?

The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.