MI vs KKR Live Streaming: Where To Watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match Live Streaming?

Mumbai: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 31.
While Mumbai are yet to get off the mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Kolkata have won its previous encounter against the Rajasthan Royals and would look to continue its winning momentum. MI and KKR have played each other 34 times in the IPL, but MI have a strong lead in the head-to-head with 23 wins and 11 defeats. However, Mumbai have managed to win only one game in the last six outings between these two teams.
All roads, all vehicles lead to Wankhede tonight 🏟🔥— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 31, 2025
भेटू घरी! 🤝#MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai #TATAIPL #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/NMWUZwQlY9
When will the MI vs KKR match take place?
The match will take place on Monday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.
Where will the MI vs KKR match take place?
The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Where will the live broadcast for the MI vs KKR match be available?
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.
Where will live streaming for MI vs KKR match be available?
A box-office epic awaits at Wankhede! 😍🎬 pic.twitter.com/F7xx4eyXG7— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 31, 2025
The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app.
Squads
Mumbai Indians - Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Lizaad Williams, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Venkatesh Iyer, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson