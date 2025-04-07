Mumbai Indians To Miss Coach Who Help Them Win 2 Titles

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians on Monday, April 7, announced that coach Charlotte Edwards who coached the team to two Women's Premier League (WPL) titles in three seasons has stepped down from the duties.

Charlotte Edwards have has taken up coach job at the England Women’s team and won't be eligible to coach a franchise in WPL. Charlotte Edwards succeeded Jon Lewis as the head coach of the England women's team.

Edwards, a successful coach on the franchise circuit, has won the Hundred with the Southern Brave, a couple of titles with the Mumbai Indians and took the Sydney Sixers women to the final of the WBBL in her first attempt as a coach in 2022-2023.

Mumbai Indians, who lift the inaugural WPL title in 2023, defeated Delhi Capitals in the final and secured their second WPL title in three years.

"Charlotte Edwards who coached the team to two WPL titles in three seasons will be missed by the #OneFamily and her girls whom she inspired and helped develop over the course of the 3 years," wrote Mumbai Indians in their official statement.

"Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, "Charlotte Edwards has been a leader for whom the entire MI team has enormous admiration, appreciation and respect. The incredible achievements that Charlotte has driven the team towards, winning 2 titles in 3 years, developing and inspiring the girls to play their best cricket and taking the MI legacy forward and bringing joy to the MI Paltan. We wish her all the very best and are grateful for everything she has brought to our team over the past 3 years,” it a

Charlotte was an inspirational figure in the team bringing in her nuances of being a leader, friend and exciting energy that paved the way for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side to perform and give their best.

"Mumbai Indians wish Charlotte Edwards all the very best in her new role with the England Women’s team and they will continue to cheer for one of the greats of the game."