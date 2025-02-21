ETV Bharat / sports

Mumbai Indians Reveal Their Jersey For IPL 2025

Jasprit Bumrah (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Mumbai: Five-time Champions Mumbai Indians (MI) unveiled their official IPL 2025 jersey, with a heartfelt message from captain Hardik Pandya to their fans promising to uphold the proud legacy of Mumbai along with the team’s core of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

In a heartfelt message, captain Hardik Pandya said, "Dear Paltan, 2025 is our opportunity to bring the legacy where it belongs. With the blue & gold on us, we will take the field to Play like Mumbai. This is not just our jersey. This is a promise to you. Chala bhetu, Wankhede la (Let’s meet, at Wankhede)!"

Tilak Varma (ETV Bharat)

The jersey retains the iconic blue and gold palette symbolic of Mumbai Indians’ essence. Blue represents trust, confidence, and the team’s boundless potential, while gold signifies glory, achievement, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Surya Kumar (ETV Bharat)

It also stands as a promise to continue the fearless brand of cricket the team is known to play. Fans can buy the season jersey at the MI shop: Player Edition Jerseys at 4,999 INR and Replica Version at 2,499 INR. Fans can purchase the Jersey by clicking here.

Rohit Sharma (ETV Bharat)

The Hardik Pandya-led side begin their IPL 2025 campaign by taking on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After a disappointing last season, MI will hope to get off to a good start to the season. They have brought in some match-winning players in the squad the likes of Trent Boult, and Will Jacks in the mega auction.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Angad Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams, Vignesh Puthur.

