ETV Bharat / sports

Mumbai Indians Release 'PlayLikeMumbai' Anthem Featuring Hardik, Rohit, Bumrah & Jackie Shroff

Ahead of IPL 2025, the Mumbai Indians have released an anthem to celebrate the city’s resilience, fearless attitude, and street-smart cricket culture.

Ahead of IPL 2025, the Mumbai Indians have released an anthem to celebrate city’s resilience, fearless attitude, and street-smart cricket culture.
Mumbai Indians New PlayLikeMumbai Anthem Featuring Hardik Pandya Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah Jackie Shroff (Mumbai Indians)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 1:44 PM IST

Mumbai: As the city gears up for the 2025 season, Mumbai Indians (MI) has dropped the first leg of its all-new season campaign, 'PlayLikeMumbai- a tribute to the city’s resilience, fearless attitude, and street-smart cricket culture that define both Mumbai and its iconic team and five-time champions.

Inspired by Mumbai’s gully culture and street-smart spirit, PlayLikeMumbai showcases MI’s core squad—from Bhai (Hardik Pandya) and Bhidu (Rohit Sharma) of the gullies to Dada (Suryakumar Yadav), Boss (Jasprit Bumrah), and Bantai (Tilak Varma)—who embody the city’s hustle and hunger to win. Just like Mumbai, MI plays with flair, grit, and the ability to bounce back from any challenge.

Jackie Shroff joins as MI’s ‘Spirit Coach.’ In a first-of-its-kind move, Bollywood’s OG Bhidu, Jackie Shroff, steps into the role of ‘Spirit Coach’ for the Mumbai Indians. Bringing his legendary Bambaiya swag and iconic dialogues, Jackie will fire up the MI Paltan, channeling the true essence of 'PlayLikeMumbai' throughout the season.

Rap Anthem with Pure Bambaiya Swag: It comes to life with a hard-hitting rap anthem featuring Mumbai’s very own voices—Srushti Tawade, Sambata, and Kaam Bhari. This high-energy track captures the raw pulse of the gullies, merging street cricket’s spirit with the MI universe—because in Mumbai, cricket is not played; it’s lived.

From Jackie’s heavy-hitting dialogues to street-cricket stories and behind-the-scenes masti, PlayLikeMumbai has become a movement, bringing Mumbai’s raw, fearless energy straight to the Paltan.

Mumbai: As the city gears up for the 2025 season, Mumbai Indians (MI) has dropped the first leg of its all-new season campaign, 'PlayLikeMumbai- a tribute to the city’s resilience, fearless attitude, and street-smart cricket culture that define both Mumbai and its iconic team and five-time champions.

Inspired by Mumbai’s gully culture and street-smart spirit, PlayLikeMumbai showcases MI’s core squad—from Bhai (Hardik Pandya) and Bhidu (Rohit Sharma) of the gullies to Dada (Suryakumar Yadav), Boss (Jasprit Bumrah), and Bantai (Tilak Varma)—who embody the city’s hustle and hunger to win. Just like Mumbai, MI plays with flair, grit, and the ability to bounce back from any challenge.

Jackie Shroff joins as MI’s ‘Spirit Coach.’ In a first-of-its-kind move, Bollywood’s OG Bhidu, Jackie Shroff, steps into the role of ‘Spirit Coach’ for the Mumbai Indians. Bringing his legendary Bambaiya swag and iconic dialogues, Jackie will fire up the MI Paltan, channeling the true essence of 'PlayLikeMumbai' throughout the season.

Rap Anthem with Pure Bambaiya Swag: It comes to life with a hard-hitting rap anthem featuring Mumbai’s very own voices—Srushti Tawade, Sambata, and Kaam Bhari. This high-energy track captures the raw pulse of the gullies, merging street cricket’s spirit with the MI universe—because in Mumbai, cricket is not played; it’s lived.

From Jackie’s heavy-hitting dialogues to street-cricket stories and behind-the-scenes masti, PlayLikeMumbai has become a movement, bringing Mumbai’s raw, fearless energy straight to the Paltan.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PLAYLIKEMUMBAI ANTHEMMUMBAI INDIANSHARDIK PANDYAROHIT SHARMAMUMBAI INDIANS NEW ANTHEM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.