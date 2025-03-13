Mumbai Indians Release 'PlayLikeMumbai' Anthem Featuring Hardik, Rohit, Bumrah & Jackie Shroff

Mumbai: As the city gears up for the 2025 season, Mumbai Indians (MI) has dropped the first leg of its all-new season campaign, 'PlayLikeMumbai- a tribute to the city’s resilience, fearless attitude, and street-smart cricket culture that define both Mumbai and its iconic team and five-time champions.

Inspired by Mumbai’s gully culture and street-smart spirit, PlayLikeMumbai showcases MI’s core squad—from Bhai (Hardik Pandya) and Bhidu (Rohit Sharma) of the gullies to Dada (Suryakumar Yadav), Boss (Jasprit Bumrah), and Bantai (Tilak Varma)—who embody the city’s hustle and hunger to win. Just like Mumbai, MI plays with flair, grit, and the ability to bounce back from any challenge.

Jackie Shroff joins as MI’s ‘Spirit Coach.’ In a first-of-its-kind move, Bollywood’s OG Bhidu, Jackie Shroff, steps into the role of ‘Spirit Coach’ for the Mumbai Indians. Bringing his legendary Bambaiya swag and iconic dialogues, Jackie will fire up the MI Paltan, channeling the true essence of 'PlayLikeMumbai' throughout the season.

Rap Anthem with Pure Bambaiya Swag: It comes to life with a hard-hitting rap anthem featuring Mumbai’s very own voices—Srushti Tawade, Sambata, and Kaam Bhari. This high-energy track captures the raw pulse of the gullies, merging street cricket’s spirit with the MI universe—because in Mumbai, cricket is not played; it’s lived.

From Jackie’s heavy-hitting dialogues to street-cricket stories and behind-the-scenes masti, PlayLikeMumbai has become a movement, bringing Mumbai’s raw, fearless energy straight to the Paltan.