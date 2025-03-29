Mumbai Indians’ Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene Gives Update On Jasprit Bumrah’s Recovery

Ahmedabad: Ahead of the fixture against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has come up with an update about Jasprit Bumrah’s recovery. He has also added that the star pacer is recovering from a back injury at the BCCI’s centre of excellence.

"Everyone is available except for Bumrah. Like I said in my last interview as well, it's on a daily basis that he's going through his programme," Jayawardene told the media on the eve of MI’s match against Gujarat Titans on Saturday.

“We've got a very experienced bowling attack, and they don't think like that. Each venue and opposition presents different challenges, and that’s something we will focus on," he explained.

He also added that everything seems to be okay but no timeline has been given by the NCA (National Cricket Academy).

"So far, everything seems okay. But there were no timelines given by NCA, so we'll wait on that," he added.

Both teams will be aiming for their first win in the IPL 2025. Hardik Pandya will be back in the MI lineup for the fixture. The tournament will be played from March 22 to May 25. Also, Jayawardene confirmed that Arjun Tendulkar, who is recovering from a brief illness, will be considered for selection if required.