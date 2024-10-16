Mumbai Indians Named World Cup-Winning Coach Paras Mhambrey As Bowling Coach

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The five-time champions Mumbai Indians announced the return and appointment of Paras Mhambrey as Bowling Coach, who will work along with current Bowling Coach Lasith Malinga, as part of the coaching team under Head Coach, Mahela Jayewardene.

Paras Mhambrey was part of the Mumbai Indians coaching team previously, with the team having won the IPL 2013, Champions League T20 (2011, 2013), a runner-up finish (2010) and two more playoff appearances in the IPL.

The 52-year-old was part of the former head coach Rahul Dravid-led coaching staff during India's T20 World Cup triumph. Having worked closely with Dravid over the last few years, Mhambrey is one of the most sought-after bowling coaches.

Mumbai Indians confirmed that Lasith Malinga will continue to groom and help the bowlers and Mhambrey will work alongside him in the upcoming season of the IPL.

The announcement came a week after MI welcomed Mahela Jayawardene back as their head coach for the IPL 2025 season. The former Sri Lanka captain, who was instrumental in their title triumphs, replaced Mark Boucher, who was in charge of the team for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

"He will work alongside current Bowling Coach Lasith Malinga, as part of the coaching team under Head Coach, Mahela Jayawardene. He has been a part of the Mumbai Indians coaching team earlier as well, celebrating title wins in the IPL and the Champions League T20," Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

Mhambrey has played two Tests and three ODIs for India in 1996. A medium-pacer had picked 5 wickets in international cricket. He played domestic cricket for Mumbai, featuring in 91 first-class matches and taking 284 wickets and 83 List A matches with 111 wickets.