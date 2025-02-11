Mumbai Indians Add One More Franchise To Their Roster; Acquire 49% Stake In This London-Based Team

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians are known for their involvement in the T20 leagues all around the world and have their franchises in the leagues like SA20, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and ILT20. They have added one more squad to their 6-team roster. MI have now found their way through The Hundred, where they have acquired 49 % stake in the London based franchise Oval Invincibles.

The owners of the MI, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) partnered with the Surrey County Cricket Club (SCC) through their subsidiary RISE Worldwide. Surrey have retained 51 percent of the Invincibles’ stake while MI have 49 percent stake. RIL will have to pay a price of near about 644 Crore rupees (60 million GBP) for their stake in the London-based franchise. Oval Invincibles were the first team to be sold by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The franchise is currently valued at 1320 Crore rupees (123 million GBP).

The women’s team was the winner of The Hundred in 2021 and 2022 beating Southern Brave in the finals while the men’s team was crowned as the champions in 2023 and 2024 beating Manchester Originals and Southern Brave respectively in the title decider.

Owner of the MI, Nita Ambani welcomed Oval Invincibles to their family.

“Cricket is more than just a sport, it’s a passion that unites people across geographies and cultures. Welcoming Oval Invincibles into our Mumbai Indians family is a proud and special moment. With this partnership, we expand our MI fan base across India, New York, the UAE, South Africa, and now England – ushering in a new chapter of our global cricketing journey,” she stated in an official release.

MI are the most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League winning the title on five occasions. They were crowned as champions in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. MI have also won the Champions League on a couple of occasions. Recently, MI Cape Town won the title in the SA20 2025.