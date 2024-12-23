Mumbai Cricketer Replaces R Ashwin In India’s Test Squad

Hyderabad: Mumbai’s spin-bowling all-rounder Tanush Kotian has been added to the Indian team ahead of the fourth Test of the series against Australia. The Mumbai cricketer is added to the team in place of Ravichandran Ashwin who recently took retirement from international cricket. The 26-year-old secured his place in the national side by showing consistency in domestic cricket.

Kotian is known to deliver under his pressure and he has often proved his mettle in the red-ball competitions. The 26-year-old made his first-class debut in 2018 and has featured in 33 matches. He has scored 1525 first-class runs scoring 1525 runs with an average of 41.21 laced with two hundreds and 13 fifties. In bowling, he has scalped 101 wickets with a bowling average of 25.70 including five-wicket hauls. He is currently part of Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy squad and might travel to Australia to join the Indian spin attack.

He was a member of the Ranji Trophy winning team last season and also played for India A for the two unofficial Tests against Australia A. He featured in the second match taking one wicket and racking up 44 runs.

R Ashwin took retirement from Test cricket after the conclusion of the third Test between India and Australia. The off-spinner bid farewell to the international cricket with a tally of 537 Test wickets, 156 ODIs and 72 T20Is.

India are up against Australia in the five-match Test series currently with the scoreline levelled at 1-1 with two more matches to go. The result of the series might also affect the chances of the teams qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.