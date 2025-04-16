ETV Bharat / sports

Mumbai Cricket Association Umpire Dies Mid-Match Of Suspected Heart Attack During A Local Match

A tragic incident occurred during a local Under-19 cricket match as the umpire passed away due to a suspected heart attack.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST

Mumbai: In a heartbeaking sequence of events, a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) umpire, Prasad Malgaonkar, aged 60, collapsed and died while officiating in an Under-19 Bhama Cup match on Tuesday. The incident unfolded during the fixture between KRP XI CC and Crescent CC at Cross Maidan’s Sundar Cricket Club ground.

Malegaonkar was on duty at the square leg during the 11th over of the match. He suddenly collapsed after two deliveries into the over. Earlier in the day, the umpire was feeling unwell but still chose to continue officiating.

MCA match co-ordinator Datta Mitbhavkar told ETV Bharat that he led the emergency response, aided by fellow officials and players. He also added that he rushed Malegaonkar to the hospital with support from his other players and carried him on a charpai from the ground to National CC. Afterwards, he was taken to the Bombay Hospital by a taxi. However, Malegaonkar passed away before reaching the hospital.

The ECG machine showed no signs of activity after he was brought to the Bombayu Hospital, and his pupils were unresponsive. Doctors declared him to be dead upon arrival. The hospital did not conduct a postmortem, as the family presented a death certificate issued by their personal physician.

