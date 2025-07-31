ETV Bharat / sports

Sunil Gavaskar's Statue To Be One Of The Attractions Of Cricket Museum At Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai: A life-sized statue of cricket legend and former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar will be one of the attractions at the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) museum, which will soon be opened at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.

The MCA in a media statement on Thursday said, "The MCA is pleased to announce the upcoming inauguration of the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum in the second half of August 2025. Located at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, the museum is a tribute to Mumbai’s rich cricketing heritage and the legendary figures who have shaped its success."

Mumbai, for the record, is a domestic giant and has won the coveted Ranji Trophy for a record 42 times. It has produced players like late Ajit Wadekar, late Dilip Sardesai, late Eknath Solkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sandip Patil, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Lalchand Rajput, Chandrakant Pandit, Sanjay Manjrekar, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe, Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"At the museum’s entrance, visitors will be welcomed by life-size statues of Sharad Pawar and cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, who remains one of Mumbai’s and India’s most iconic sporting figures. Gavaskar’s statue, in particular, stands as a symbol of excellence and dedication that will inspire aspiring young cricketers for generations to come," the cricket body said.



"The highlight of the museum is a priceless collection of rare and iconic memorabilia donated by Mumbai’s legendary cricketers. These historic items reflect the deep-rooted legacy of Mumbai cricket and its contribution to Indian and world cricket. The museum also features a cutting-edge audio-visual experience centre, bringing to life the stories, milestones, and memorable moments of Mumbai’s cricketing journey," the MCA said.