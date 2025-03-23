ETV Bharat / sports

Mumbai Cricket Association Increases Monthly Pension Amount For Former Players, Umpires

Mumbai: In a noble gesture, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), which is the governing body for the sport in the mega city and neighbouring areas, has decided to increase the amount of monthly pension which is given to former players and former umpires.

The MCA is affiliated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In a media statement issued on Sunday, the MCA said, "it was decided to increase the monthly pension amount."

"The monthly pension amount for former cricketers and umpires will be increased by 50 per cent, ensuring greater financial security and well-being for those who have dedicated their careers to the sport," the cricket body said.

It has also decided to give medical cover to representatives of affiliated clubs. "Mediclaim policy reimbursement for the authorised representatives (who are also the authorised signatory) of affiliated clubs, providing coverage of up to ₹10,00,000 to safeguard their health and welfare," it added.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, "Our former cricketers and umpires have laid the foundation for Mumbai’s glorious cricketing legacy. As a token of gratitude, we have decided to increase their monthly pension by 50 per cent, ensuring they receive the dignity, care, and financial support they truly deserve."