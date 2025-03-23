Mumbai Cricket Association Increases Monthly Pension Amount For Former Players, Umpires

Mumbai: In a noble gesture, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), which is the governing body for the sport in the mega city and neighbouring areas, has decided to increase the amount of monthly pension which is given to former players and former umpires.
The MCA is affiliated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In a media statement issued on Sunday, the MCA said, "it was decided to increase the monthly pension amount."
"The monthly pension amount for former cricketers and umpires will be increased by 50 per cent, ensuring greater financial security and well-being for those who have dedicated their careers to the sport," the cricket body said.
It has also decided to give medical cover to representatives of affiliated clubs. "Mediclaim policy reimbursement for the authorised representatives (who are also the authorised signatory) of affiliated clubs, providing coverage of up to ₹10,00,000 to safeguard their health and welfare," it added.
MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, "Our former cricketers and umpires have laid the foundation for Mumbai’s glorious cricketing legacy. As a token of gratitude, we have decided to increase their monthly pension by 50 per cent, ensuring they receive the dignity, care, and financial support they truly deserve."
Currently, the only domestic cricket association in the country to provide pension to former cricketers, MCA's new step will allow those players who are above the age of 70 to get Rs 30000 per month. In case of the players' death, their spouses will get this amount, which earlier was Rs 20000.
The former Ranji players who are below 70, will now get Rs 15000 per month as against the Rs 10000 in a month.
Mumbai for the record has produced several international players including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Chandrakant Pandit, Sanjay Manjrekar, Lalchand Rajput, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur.
"The affiliated clubs are the backbone of Mumbai cricket, and their representatives have worked selflessly for the growth of the game. By introducing a mediclaim reimbursement policy of up to ₹10 lakhs for authorised representatives, we aim to prioritise their health and well-being, recognising their invaluable contribution to our cricketing ecosystem," added Naik.