Mumbai Could Have Second Biggest Cricket Stadium In World With 1 Lakh Crowd Capacity

Mumbai: In a good news for cricket buffs in Mumbai, which has given several international cricketers, there could be a new stadium in the mega city.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that his government is ready to give land for the Stadium, which could have seating capacity of one lakh. If this Stadium comes up, it could be the the second largest Stadium in the world after Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Speaking at the unveiling of Rohit Sharma stand, Ajit Wadekar stand and Sharad Pawar stand, Fadnavis said, "People used to say that Lords is the home of cricket, but the real home of cricket is the Wankhede Stadium. And one more reason is that where there is God, there is home and the statue of cricket's God Sachin Tendulkar is at the Wankhede Stadium."

"We celebrated 50 years of Wankhede Stadium and the next 50 years this will be the most iconic Stadium. In the past, (former MCA President late Amol Kale) and Ajinkya Naik, had come to meet me, and they expressed a wish that we should have one more Stadium with one lakh seating capacity. I want to state that, Ajinkya ji (Ajinkya Naik) if you give a proposal, then Maharashtra government will give you land," Fadnavis added.

The iconic Wankhede Stadium, located off the picturesque Marine Drive, is one of best in the world and recently completed 50 glorious years.

Mumbai also has the Brabourne Stadium, which is owned by the Cricket Club of India and is near the Wankhede Stadium.

The adjoining city of Navi Mumbai houses the equally glorious DY Patil Stadium, which is owned by the DY Patil University and it houses regular cricket matches.

So if at all the Stadium comes up, it could be the forth for Mumbai, which is also the economic capital of India, and Navi Mumbai.