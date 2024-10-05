ETV Bharat / sports

Mumbai Ends 27-year Irani Cup Trophy Drought, Lifts For The 15th Time

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Domestic giants Mumbai lifted the prestigious Z R Irani Cup for the 15th time and after a prolonged gap of 27-years on the basis of the first innings lead.

The game between Mumbai, the Ranji Trophy Champions and Rest of India, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, played at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here ended in a draw.

For Mumbai, led by star batter Ajinkya Rahane, it was Tanush Kotian, who showed the Khadoos attitude in the second innings by scoring an unbeaten 114 and Mumbai ended the second innings at 329/8 when the match was drawn.

Batting the first session of the match, when Mumbai was teetering at 37/3, Mumbai dominated the game and did not look back.

The star studded side was all out for 537 in the first essay courtesy a double hundred by their run machine Sarfaraz Khan, who remained unbeaten on 222.

Sarfaraz dedicated the hundred to his brother Musheer Khan, who missed the game following a road accident in Uttar Pradesh.

For the rest of India, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Dhruv Jurel scored 191 and 93 respectively but they ended up trailing to Mumbai in the first innings and folded up for 416.