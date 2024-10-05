Mumbai Ends 27-year Irani Cup Trophy Drought, Lifts For The 15th Time

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Domestic giants Mumbai lifted the prestigious Z R Irani Cup for the 15th time and after a prolonged gap of 27-years on the basis of the first innings lead.
The game between Mumbai, the Ranji Trophy Champions and Rest of India, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, played at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here ended in a draw.
For Mumbai, led by star batter Ajinkya Rahane, it was Tanush Kotian, who showed the Khadoos attitude in the second innings by scoring an unbeaten 114 and Mumbai ended the second innings at 329/8 when the match was drawn.
Batting the first session of the match, when Mumbai was teetering at 37/3, Mumbai dominated the game and did not look back.
The star studded side was all out for 537 in the first essay courtesy a double hundred by their run machine Sarfaraz Khan, who remained unbeaten on 222.
Sarfaraz dedicated the hundred to his brother Musheer Khan, who missed the game following a road accident in Uttar Pradesh.
For the rest of India, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Dhruv Jurel scored 191 and 93 respectively but they ended up trailing to Mumbai in the first innings and folded up for 416.
Shams Mulani (3-122) and Tanush Kotian (3-101) grabbed three wickets each in the first innings for Mumbai and did the job when star all-rounder Shardul Thakur was unavailable due to high fever.
The second innings belonged to Tanush Kotian, who has shown his batting prowess and ended on 114 not out. Flamboyant opener Prithvi Shaw also got much needed runs under his belt and scored a 105-ball 76, a knock studded with 8 fours and one six.
However, it was Kotian, who held the innings from one end and ensured that Rahane and his other team mates led the hands on the prestigious Trophy.
Kotian in the process took the Rest of India attack to cleansers and hammered 10 boundaries and a six. No 10 Mohit Awasthi, primarily a fast bowler, remained unbeaten on 51, and played the perfect second fiddle to Kotian. Sarfaraz Khan was adjudged as the Man of the Match.
Mumbai Cricket Association President Ajinkya Naik congratulated the team for their stunning success.
Naik told ETV Bharat, "Congratulations to the Mumbai Team for clinching the Irani Cup. Once again, Mumbai demonstrated an outstanding example of grit and determination. The boys upheld the tradition of playing khadoos cricket, excelling throughout the five days."
"It was a perfect display of teamwork, with each player fulfilling their role brilliantly. After last year’s Ranji Trophy victory, this Irani Cup triumph adds another feather to our cap. Well done, boys! You are true role models for the young players of Mumbai, making us proud as the MCA," added Naik.
With Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup done and dusted, it is time for the Ranji Trophy and Mumbai will be eyeing to add another Trophy to the glittering cabinet.