‘Mere Ghutne Me Jo Dard…’ MS Dhoni Comes Up With Witty Response To Fan’s Remark

Hyderabad: The suspense over MS Dhoni’s participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues as the former Indian skipper hasn’t made any definite comment on the topic. Also, there are speculations that the Chennai Super Kings might opt for purchasing another high-profile wicketkeeper-batter in the form of Sanju Samson after the reports of him leaving Rajasthan Royals were doing the rounds.

Dhoni’s cheeky response

At a recent event, the former CSK skipper was asked about his plans for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league, but he said that he would take a call in December.

“I don't know whether I'll play or not. I have time to decide. I have some time until December, so I'll take another couple of months, and then finally, I can make my decision,” said Dhoni.

At that point, a fan from the crowd took part in the conversation, shouting 'You have to play, sir.'

Dhoni came up with a witty response and pointed out an issue with his knees.

'Arre, ghutne me jo dard hota hai uska take care kaun karega (The pain I have in my knees, who will take care of that)?”

Dhoni’s knee surgery

Dhoni underwent a knee surgery after leading CSK to the title in IPL 2023. The 43-year-old has featured in two seasons since then despite struggling with his knees. While batting lower down the order, running between the wickets has been a cause of concern for the 43-year-old.

File Photo: MS Dhoni (IANS)

There are media reports that Sanju Samson might leave Rajasthan Royals before the upcoming season, and CSK are keen on acquiring the services of the wicketkeeper-batter. The five-time champions had a dismal season in 2025 as they finished last on the points table for the first time with just four victories from 14 matches.

Dhoni IPL career

Dhoni has been playing in the IPL since the inaugural edition held in 2008. He has played 278 matches, scoring 5439 with an average of 38, and his tally includes 24 half-centuries. He took 158 catches, 25 run-outs and 47 stumpings in his career.