MS Dhoni Wins Hearts With Million Dollar Gesture For MI’s Young Sensation Vignesh Puthur

Kerala: The 24-year-old spinner from Kerala, Vignesh Puthur made waves with his performance on the IPL 2025 debut. The youngster made his debut for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings and picked three wickets to impress everyone. His scalps in the El Classico of IPL included Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda.

The Kerala spinner entered the field as an impact substitute for Mumbai Indians in their tournament opener and he replaced Rohit Sharma in the second innings of the fixture. He was the standout bowler for MI, who lost their tournament opener for the 13th year in a row.

His solid performance also impressed MS Dhoni, who walked into bat in the penultimate over of the match. Rachin Ravindra hit the finishing six and it closed out the match for the hosts.

After the conclusion of the contest, Dhoni and Rachin Ravindra shook hands with the opposition players. This was when Dhoni met the young gun and patted him on the back for his brilliant bowling. Former India coach Ravi Shastri was in the commentary box during the incident and he mentioned that Puthur would never forget such a special moment.

"Pat on the shoulder for young Vignesh Puthur. I don't think he will forget it for a long time,” he stated.

The contest was dominated by the spinners as Noor Ahmad and Puthur spun their web around the batters to restrict the opposition to low total.

Although Puthur bowled an impactful spell, MI lost the match by four wickets while Chennai secured a win thanks to a four-wicket haul from Noor and a steady fifty from Rachin Ravindra.