MS Dhoni Turns Santa Claus For Sakshi And Ziva; Celebrates Christmas With Family

MS Dhoni delighted fans all over the globe by dressing up as Santa Claus and capturing a heartwarming moment with his family.

MS Dhoni in Santa Claus
File Photo: MS Dhoni (IANS)
Hyderabad: In a heartwarming gesture, former India skipper MS Dhoni dressed up as Santa Claus on Wednesday. The candid moment was captured by his wife Sakshi and was shared on his Instagram handle. In the shared pics on his Insta handle, Dhoni is seen along with his daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi. The trio is standing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The family is showing their festive spirit in the photograph clicked. The post quickly went viral on the Internet and a lot of users reacted to it expressing their excitement and admiration.

Sakshi is seen wearing green while his daughter Ziva is seen wearing specs for the occasion of Christmas.

MS Dhoni also celebrated the Christmas with Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. The actress is seen wearing a white-cloured sweater in the images.

MS Dhoni set for IPL 2025 return

Amidst the speculation around the IPL 2025 mega auction, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained MS Dhoni in the squad. The 43-year-old was retained as an uncapped player for a value of ₹ 4 Crores for the upcoming season.

Dhoni bid farewell to international cricket in 2020 after featuring for the national team last in 2019. He will be the oldest player in the IPL 2025 and will have an opportunity to become the oldest player to feature in the tournament if plays for a couple of more years.

