‘Accepted And Advertised’: Dhoni’s Trademark Application For Captain Cool Accepted

Hyderabad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni now owns the ‘Captain Cool’, a nickname which is often associated with his calm nature on the field. The cricket fans have given him the nickname over the years for showing a lot of composure on the field while making decisions and captaining the team. His trademark application for the phrase ‘Captain Cool’ has been accepted, and the name cannot be used by any other individual or institution.

Dhoni’s application was accepted and advertised

According to the Trade Marks Registry Portal, the application status is accepted and advertised. It was published in the official trademark journal on June 16, which provided Dhoni with the ownership of the tag. The application was filed on June 5, 2023. The proposed trademark is registered under the category of sports training. providing sports training facilities, sports coaching and services for the budding sportspersons. Thus, a few media reports have claimed that Dhoni will use the trademark especially for his coaching centre.

File Photo: MS Dhoni (AFP)

Prabha Skill Sports had filed a similar application

Another company, Prabha Skill Sports (OPC) Pvt Ltd, had earlier filed a similar application for the ‘Captain Cool’ phrase. However, their application is being shown as 'rectification filed'.

Dhoni inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Earlier this month, Dhoni was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with seven other cricketers. The list includes former greats of the game like Australia’s Matthew Hayden and South Africa’s Hashim Amla. Dhoni became the 11th Indian cricketer to be inducted into the ICC's Hall of Fame.

File Photo: MS Dhoni (AFP)

"It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world," Dhoni said after being honoured.

"To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever."