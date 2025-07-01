ETV Bharat / sports

‘Accepted And Advertised’: Dhoni’s Trademark Application For Captain Cool Accepted

MS Dhoni is also nicknamed Captain Cool because of his calm demeanour on the cricket field.

MS Dhoni Trademark Application Accepted
MS Dhoni arranging the field while captaining CSK in IPL (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 1, 2025 at 9:39 AM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni now owns the ‘Captain Cool’, a nickname which is often associated with his calm nature on the field. The cricket fans have given him the nickname over the years for showing a lot of composure on the field while making decisions and captaining the team. His trademark application for the phrase ‘Captain Cool’ has been accepted, and the name cannot be used by any other individual or institution.

Dhoni’s application was accepted and advertised

According to the Trade Marks Registry Portal, the application status is accepted and advertised. It was published in the official trademark journal on June 16, which provided Dhoni with the ownership of the tag. The application was filed on June 5, 2023. The proposed trademark is registered under the category of sports training. providing sports training facilities, sports coaching and services for the budding sportspersons. Thus, a few media reports have claimed that Dhoni will use the trademark especially for his coaching centre.

MS Dhoni Trademark Application Accepted
File Photo: MS Dhoni (AFP)

Prabha Skill Sports had filed a similar application

Another company, Prabha Skill Sports (OPC) Pvt Ltd, had earlier filed a similar application for the ‘Captain Cool’ phrase. However, their application is being shown as 'rectification filed'.

Dhoni inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Earlier this month, Dhoni was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with seven other cricketers. The list includes former greats of the game like Australia’s Matthew Hayden and South Africa’s Hashim Amla. Dhoni became the 11th Indian cricketer to be inducted into the ICC's Hall of Fame.

MS Dhoni Trademark Application Accepted
File Photo: MS Dhoni (AFP)

"It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world," Dhoni said after being honoured.

"To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever."

Hyderabad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni now owns the ‘Captain Cool’, a nickname which is often associated with his calm nature on the field. The cricket fans have given him the nickname over the years for showing a lot of composure on the field while making decisions and captaining the team. His trademark application for the phrase ‘Captain Cool’ has been accepted, and the name cannot be used by any other individual or institution.

Dhoni’s application was accepted and advertised

According to the Trade Marks Registry Portal, the application status is accepted and advertised. It was published in the official trademark journal on June 16, which provided Dhoni with the ownership of the tag. The application was filed on June 5, 2023. The proposed trademark is registered under the category of sports training. providing sports training facilities, sports coaching and services for the budding sportspersons. Thus, a few media reports have claimed that Dhoni will use the trademark especially for his coaching centre.

MS Dhoni Trademark Application Accepted
File Photo: MS Dhoni (AFP)

Prabha Skill Sports had filed a similar application

Another company, Prabha Skill Sports (OPC) Pvt Ltd, had earlier filed a similar application for the ‘Captain Cool’ phrase. However, their application is being shown as 'rectification filed'.

Dhoni inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Earlier this month, Dhoni was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with seven other cricketers. The list includes former greats of the game like Australia’s Matthew Hayden and South Africa’s Hashim Amla. Dhoni became the 11th Indian cricketer to be inducted into the ICC's Hall of Fame.

MS Dhoni Trademark Application Accepted
File Photo: MS Dhoni (AFP)

"It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world," Dhoni said after being honoured.

"To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MS DHONIDHONI APPLICATION ACCEPTEDMS DHONI CALM BEHAVIOURMS DHONI TRADEMARK APPLICATION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Pomegranate Pioneer: Why Maharashtra's IT Engineer Quit Lucrative Job To Grow And Export Fruits

Environment | Shipra In Madhya Pradesh, Another Holy River In Death Throes

Feeding Pigeons In Public ? You Could Be Contributing To Serious Health Risks

What Saturn’s Transit Means for Your Bones, Brain, and Burnout, Here’s How to Work with the Energy, Not Against It

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.