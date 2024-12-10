ETV Bharat / sports

MS Dhoni Surpasses Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan To Claim No.1 Spot In Brand Endorsements

Hyderabad: MS Dhoni is one of the most popular names in the cricket fraternity and he is often in the headlines for one or the other reasons. His popularity is visible by the number of brand endorsements he has on his name. According to the data released by TAM Media Research, a joint venture between USA's Nielsen and UK's Kantar, the former Indian skippers’ brand endorsement has seen a significant hike as compared to the previous year from January to June. According to the data, the 43-year-old had 32 brand endorsement deals in January-June 2023 which peaked at 42 this year.

Notably, Dhoni has more endorsement deals than Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar. Amitabh has 41 brand deals while Shahrukh is third in the list with 34 deals. Ace India batter Virat Kohli is at 10th place with 21 brand endorsements while Sourav Ganguly is at the 22nd position. Kohli’s brand endorsement deals took a massive hit from last year when he had 29 deals to his name.

Dhoni’s list of endorsements includes multiple reputed companies like Flipkart-owned Cleartrip, Citroën, EMotorad, drone startup Garuda Aerospace, Lay’s by PepsiCo, Mastercard, Gulf Oil, Orient Electric, and Explosive Whey. Also, his association with Eurogrip Tyres recently added another feather to his illustrious list of achievements.