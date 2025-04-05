MS Dhoni To Retire From IPL? Parents Come To Watch Him Play For The First Time In Chepauk

Chennai: MS Dhoni's parents, father Pan Singh and mother Devaki Devi, were present at iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, for the game between Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, April 5.

This is the first time Dhoni's parents are attending an IPL match here since their son's association with CSK began in 2008. Dhoni's wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva also marked their presentee.

There were chatter around Dhoni leading the CSK as they were reports about regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad might miss the game against DC if he fails to recover in time from a blow on his elbow against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati last Sunday.

However, Gaikwad strolling out for the toss ruled out any such nostalgic trip back to some glory days.

Gaikwad said at the toss: "My elbow is good, eager to go." Hence, Dhoni took part only as a player, doing the duty of wicketkeeping and might get a chance to have a hit during CSK's batting.

There have been a lot talk surrounding the 43-year-old Dhoni's future in the IPL, and him coming down at No. 9 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was not a well-received move.

However, CSK coach Stephen Fleming said it was up to Dhoni to take the call on his batting slot.

"It's a time thing - MS judges it. His knees aren't what they used to be. He's moving OK, but there's still an attrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick, so he will gauge on the day what he can give us.

"If the game's in the balance, he will go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. It's about balancing that," said Fleming.

Currently, Delhi Capitals are in second place on the points table with two wins in as many matches, while CSK are reeling at eighth with just two points from three matches.

The five-time champions' only win of the season so far came against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.