MS Dhoni To Lead CSK Once Again After Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of IPL 2025

Chennai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni returns as a captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) once again an will lead the franchise in the remainder season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out with an elbow fracture.

Gaikwad, who was leading the CSK in IPL 2025, sustained got hit on his right forearm during CSK’s clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati earlier this season. Despite that, he featured in side's encounter against Punjab Kings on Tuesday, April 8 in Mullanpur.

Scans later revealed an elbow fracture, effectively ending his campaign.CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the news and the leadership change ahead of their crucial match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday.

“As far as replacements go, we have a few options in the squad. We haven’t zeroed in on anyone. Dhoni was ready to take over. He understood where it was coming from,” Fleming said during the pre-match press conference.

Having handed over the captaincy to Gaikwad at the start of the season, Dhoni had taken a step back from leadership duties but continued to play a key role behind the scenes and with the bat. This will mark as his first match as captain after IPL 2023 final against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans.

Dhoni has led CSK in a record 235 matches, including all of the franchise’s five title wins. He had briefly relinquished the role in 2022, handing the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja, but poor results led to Dhoni reassuming control midway through the season.

Chennai Super Kings are currently languishing at the penultimate spot in the points table with only one in five matches. They have suffered their biggest-ever home defeat in 18 years of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.