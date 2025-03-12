WATCH - Dhoni, Raina Duo Set Dance Floor On Fire At Wedding Of Rishabh Pant's Sister

Dehradun: Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is often in the headlines even after retiring from the game. He has grabbed the limelight once more with his dance moves during the wedding of Rishabh Pant’s sister. He was spotted dancing along with Pant and Suresh Raina. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Dhoni is seen dancing his heart out at the marriage of Sakshi Pant.

Sakhi’s wedding functions are taking place in Mussoorie. Dhoni and his family travelled to Dehradun to attend the festivities on March 11. Pant reached the festivities on Monday morning after winning the Champions Trophy title as part of the Indian team on Sunday. In a video which is doing the rounds on the Internet, Dhoni is seen tuning to the music along with former teammate Suresh Raina and Rishabh Pant.

Dhoni and Pant are back for IPL 2025

The duo of Dhoni and Pant will be back in action for the IPL 2025, as the season is set to begin on March 22. Dhoni will once again don the jersey of the Chennai Super Kings and also attended the team’s camp before attending the wedding of Pant’s sister. This will be Dhoni’s 18th IPL campaign.

Pant will be featuring for Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming season. The franchise bought him at a value of ₹27 Crore. Pant and Dhoni will be pitted against each other in the IPL 2025.