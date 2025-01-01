‘If I Play Good Cricket, I Don’t Need PR’: MS Dhoni Reflects On Social Media Presence

Hyderabad: Former India wicketkeeper batter MS Dhoni’s low presence on social media is an often discussed topic in the cricket fraternity. Despite, being one of the most popular cricketers in the nation, Dhoni has minimal presence on X and Instagram. The 43-year-old last uploaded a post on Instagram in July 2024 and he has been away from social media.

Reflecting on his low presence on social media, Dhoni said that several of his managers had advised him to be active on social media posts, but he has been clear about keeping his distance.

“I have never been a big fan of social media. Throughout, I have had so many managers and all of them keep pushing. I started playing in 2004; Twitter got popular later on, after which Instagram came in. All the managers told me, ‘You should do some PR, build this and build that’. I had the same answer that if you play good cricket, you don’t need PR,” Dhoni said on Eurogrip Tred Talks.

India played 60 Test matches under Dhoni’s captaincy, winning 27 fixtures out of them, losing 18 and playing a draw in 15 matches. He has a win percentage of 45, which makes him the most successful Indian captain. The former Indian skipper also led the national side in 200 ODIs and 74 T20Is registering a win percentage of 55 and 58.33. Also, Dhoni remains the only India skipper to win all three ICC limited-overs titles - Champions Trophy, ODI World Cup, and T20 World Cup.

The 43-year-old cricketer will be back in action once again in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have retained him as an uncapped player for a value of ₹4 Crores.