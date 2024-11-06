MS Dhoni Reveals Why He Scolds His Players In Toilet And Not On Ground?

Hyderabad: Former India captain MS Dhoni is famously known as 'Mr. Cool' due to his calm demeanour under pressure and is adept at strategizing regardless of the match conditions, which is why he earned the nickname Captain Cool. However, what many people may not realise is that even Captain Cool has moments of anger towards his players.

There have been times when Dhoni expressed frustration during crucial stages of a match, particularly when players failed to perform their responsibilities or acted overconfidently. One player who has repeatedly faced Dhoni's wrath is Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar. Notably, Dhoni prefers to address these issues privately, never displaying his anger during the match on the field.

At an event, Dhoni shared his thoughts on the best way to address player mistakes. He stated, "There is no need to insult someone to convey that they have made a mistake. A lot depends on your relationship with the person. You want to say something that will benefit them."

"One thing I've observed in Team India, and as an Indian, is that if you say something to someone in the boardroom, they may get upset. However, they don’t mind if you say something harsh while they are in the toilet. If you reprimand someone in front of others, they will feel insulted and may not listen to you at all. They get hurt because they think they've been scolded publicly. If you know a person well, you’ll understand how to work with them to achieve good results," he further added.

Additionally, Dhoni was retained in the list by t by the Chennai Super Kings as an uncapped player for Rs. 4 crores for the 2025 season. Although his price has decreased significantly, this opportunity allows him to entertain his fans for a little while longer.