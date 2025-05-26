MS Dhoni Breaks Silence On His IPL Retirement After CSK's Last IPL 2025 League Match

Hyderabad: MS Dhoni broke silence over his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 83 runs margin in last league-stage match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25.

MS Dhoni, who was playing as uncapped player in IPL 2025, led his side to a dominating victory as CSK ended their campaign on positive note. Despite the big win, CSK remained at the bottom of the 10-team table, with four wins in 14 matches and slightly poor net run rate than Rajasthan Royals (RR) who finished with 9th with same wins. This is the first time in tournament history that CSK have finished last in the points table in any IPL season.

"It depends. I have four to five months to decide, there’s no hurry. Need to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22,” Dhoni said when asked about his future in the IPL during the post-match press conference.

“Will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few bike rides. I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back either. I have the luxury of timing. Will think about it and then decide,” he added.

"When we started the season, the first four games out of six were in Chennai. We won tosses and chased. Second innings, we were under a bit of pressure. So, I was more worried about the batting department. Now everybody has contributed,” Dhoni said, reflecting on his team’s campaign.

Dhoni took over the captaincy of the team midway in the season from Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out five matches into the tournament due to injury. However, the 43-year-old believes Ruturaj won’t have to worry about too many things when he returns to lead the side next year.

“When Ritu comes back next year... he doesn’t have to worry about too many things,” he said.