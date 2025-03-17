MS Dhoni Reveals Moment He Regrets The Most In IPL Career

Hyderabad: Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, known for his calm demeanour under pressure situations, disclosed the one moment he regretted the most in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career where he lost his cool.

Dhoni asserted that the infamous walkout on the field during the CSK vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match in 2019 was his biggest mistake. The incident occurred in the final over of the game when RR bowler Ben Stokes aimed to bowl a slower delivery, and it slipped out of his hand and resulted in a waist-high full toss. The straight umpire called it a no-ball, but the square leg umpire turned down the decision. This made Dhoni angry, and it led to a very unlike Dhoni moment. Dhoni entered the field and had an animated discussion with the match officials.

Speaking to Mandira Bedi at an event by Mastercard, the 43-year-old Dhoni was asked if he lost his cool as well. Responding to the question, the former Indian skipper said that it has happened a lot of times and mentioned the incident in the game in 2019. Dhoni said that in cricket, there is a tendency to lose calmness in high-octane clashes.

"A lot of times it has happened. During one of the IPL matches, I walked onto the field. That was a big mistake. Other than that, there have also been instances where something gets triggered because we play a sport where the stakes are very high. You're supposed to win every game. That's why I say when you're angry or frustrated at something, keep your mouth shut and get away from it. Try taking deeper breaths because it is similar to handling pressure," said Dhoni.

Robin Uthappa revealed in 2023 that Dhoni had regretted the moment. "I spoke to him about that. He said to me, 'I just got out, and I was really upset. I came out and stood there. I saw the straight umpire putting his hand up for the no-ball'. The straight umpire is the one who controls the game. He was like, "Once you have called a no-ball, you can't take it back'. In the heat of the moment, he went inside the ground. He regrets it. He says, 'I wish I didn't do it'," Uthappa said on Jio Cinema.