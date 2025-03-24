MS Dhoni Reveals His Favourite Language To Listen A Cricket Match

Chennai: Following Chennai Super King's emphatic victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 4 wickets, legendary cricketer MS Dhoni revealed his favourite language to listen to commentary saying, 'It reminds me of old-school radio.'

Riding on Noor Ahmad's four-wicket haul and Rachin Ravindra's fifty steered their side CSK to a comfortable win against the arch-rivals at their home ground - MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday, March 24.

Expressing his views on regional language commentary for IPL, MS Dhoni said, "I haven't listened to regional language commentary much because when we watch live matches, replays are limited, and most of the commentary I hear is in English or Hindi. That helps us analyse the game better."

"Personally, I also like listening to what commentators say because most of them are former players. While I may be playing 17 games in a season, they cover hundreds of matches across different tournaments and countries. Their exposure to various situations and teams is immense. As players, we know our team’s strengths and weaknesses, but listening to commentary gives you an outsider’s perspective. It sparks new ideas—like ‘why don’t we try this approach?’—which can then be evaluated based on intelligence and data to see if it fits within the team’s strategy," he added.

Revealing his favourite commentary language to listen to, the former Indian wicket-keeper said, "I haven't heard a lot of regional commentary, but I know that Bihari (Bhojpuri) commentary is highly energetic. It reminds me of old-school radio commentary, where the commentators were very involved. I find that very interesting. Many people prefer to listen in their regional language—it’s their mother tongue, and they want to experience the game in that way. I would love to hear Haryanvi's commentary because it’s quite unique.”

In the season opener, the 43-year-old Dhoni, who is playing in the tournament as an uncapped player, stumped Suryakumar Yadav within just 0.12 seconds. Dhoni is one of the four players to feature in all seasons of the Indian Premier League.