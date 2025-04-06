MS Dhoni Puts Full Stop On His IPL Retirement Rumours

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter MS Dhoni has addressed his retirement speculations in a latest podcast. Speculations arose after the MS Dhoni's parents attended the CSK's game against Delhi Capitals at the iconic Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, April 5.

Further, eagle-eyed viewers spotted MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi telling their daughter Ziva the words "last match," which further added to the speculation of the legend calling time on his career. However, in a new podcast with Raj Shamani, Dhoni addressed the retirement rumours and reassured the fans that he was not calling time on his career at the end of this season.

Dhoni asserted that he would give his body another 8 months to see if he would still be able to play at the age of 44. If his body seems fine enough by the start of the season, he would add one year at a time till he decides to call it quits from the competition.

"No, not right now. I am still playing the IPL. I have kept it very simple, I take it one year at a time, I am 43, by the time IPL 2025 finishes, I will be 44, so after that I have 10 months to decide if I would play or not. But it is not me deciding, it is my body that decides. So, one year at a time, we will see after that," MS Dhoni said in the podcast.

After CSK's game vs DC, head coach Stephen Fleming addressed the press conference, saying that he did not chat to Dhoni about retirement anymore.

"I have no idea. I'm just enjoying working with him still. He is still going strong. I don't even ask [about his future] these days," Stephen Fleming said after the match.