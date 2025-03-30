MS Dhoni’s Presence In Team Is More For Brand Value Than Actual Cricketing Value: Sanjay Manjrekar

Hyderabad: Ahead of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) third game of the ongoing IPL 2025 against the Rajasthan Royals, former India cricketer and star commentator Sanjay Manjrekar explicitly said that MS Dhoni's presence in the team is more brand value than actual cricketing value.

In CSK's previous game, MS Dhoni came out to bat at number nine despite his side's needing him to come up the order and showcase what he has in his arsenal at the age of 43. He sent Ravichandran Ashwin and Sam Curran ahead of him, which led to huge criticism about his batting position.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK will take on RR at Baraspara Cricke Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. They have seen mixed result in the previous games, having won their campaign opener against Mumbai Indians and facing a defeat by 50 runs against arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

JioStar expert Sanjay Manjrekar also commented, “I continue to maintain my stance this season that Dhoni’s presence in the team is more for brand value than actual cricketing value. That is the decision CSK has taken—he brings in the crowd and has an enormous following."

"If Dhoni chooses to bat at No. 8, he will still contribute some runs. Even at No. 9, 10, or 11, he has the ability. However, I don’t think CSK is relying on Dhoni’s batting contributions; they are expecting the other players to do the job. That said, his wicket-keeping remains top-notch,” he added.