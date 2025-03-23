MS Dhoni 0.12 Sec Stumping In CSK vs MI 'El Clásico' Steals Show, Triggers Meme Rush

Hyderabad: Legendary India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicket-keeper MS Dhoni, who is taking part in the competition as uncapped player after not playing an international game for the last five years, was at his best on return to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 43-year-old showcased his extraordinary reflexes behind the stumps, executing a lightning-quick stumping to dismiss Mumbai Indians skipper Suryakumar Yadav in his side's opening game against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, March 23.

The crowd present at the iconic Chepauk erupted in delight, while fans on social media were left in awe of Dhoni's sharp stumping. He successfully stumped Yadav in just 0.12 seconds, defying both age and physics in the 11th over of the Mumbai Indians' innings.

"When did he collect the ball, and when did he whip the bails off?" exclaimed commentator Harsha Bhogle, as Dhoni gave Suryakumar Yadav no time to complete his bat swing and return to the crease following his false shot on a wrong'un bowled by Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad, who was making his IPL debut for CSK.

Suryakumar, who is leading the side in this game as regular captain Hardik Pandya was suspended from the match due to slow overrate violations in the last season, lost balance and was out of the crease for a fraction of a second than enough for Dhoni to capitalise.

In trademark fashion, he collected the ball and dislodged the bails in one swift motion, not deceiving the ball. He knew that he had got his man as he did not even look at the umpire to appeal, fully confident in his work. The third umpire's review was a mere formality as the electrified Chennai crowd erupted in celebration as Yadav had already started walking towards the dugout.

Surya scored 29 off 25 balls with the help of two fours and a six.