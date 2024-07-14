Ms Dhoni Pens Love-filled Note For Newlyweds Radika, Anant, Dedicates 'Dilbaro' Song To Bride's Father

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Veteran India captain shared a Instagram post as he penned down a heartfelt note for newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, dedicating a famous bollywood song 'Dilbaro' to bride's father Viren Merchant.
Dhoni, who was one of the celebrities invited to the wedding, extended his best wishes to Anant and Radhika in a special post. The former India wicketkeeper-batter wished for their life to be filled with happiness, laughter and adventure. He also posted a picture in which Radhika could be seen hugging him.
"Radhika, may your radiant smile never fade! Anant, please continue to cherish and care for Radhika with the same love and kindness you show to everyone around you. May your married life be filled with happiness, laughter, and adventure. Congratulations and see you guys soon. Song is for Viren uncle," he wrote, adding 'Dilbaro' song in background.
Dhoni attended the wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.
Apart from the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, T20 World Cup champions Hardik Pandya, Rishab Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai Indians (MI) players Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan and former MI all-rounder Krunal Pandya also attended the wedding celebrations.
Political figures present at the ceremony included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, among others.
Bollywood luminaries such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh also graced the occasion. (With Agency inputs)
Read More