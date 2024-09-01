Watch | We've Just Been Colleagues: MS Dhoni Opens Up About His Bond With Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni openly spoke about the camaraderie he shared with veteran batter Virat Kohli, emphasising that they shared a great bond as "colleagues" in the Indian team. Dhoni hailed Kohli saying the latter is one of the best players in world cricket

A video featuring MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, has gone viral on social media platforms where he can be seen answering an audience question regarding his relationship with India's most successful Test captain Kohli, where he clarifies that his relationship with Virat Kohli is not a friendship.

"We have been playing together since 2008/09, and while there's an age gap, I wouldn't necessarily say I'm like an older brother or anything; we've just been colleagues who have played for India for a long time. He has been among the best in world cricket," Dhoni said at an event.

Both the cricketers show mutual respect whenever they come across on the field during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and their heart-warming moments on the field allow their fans to affectionately call them "Mahirat."

Meanwhile, in a previous interview, the 35-year-old revealed that Dhoni was the only one who reached out to him after he stepped down as Test captain and when he was struggling with his form.

Despite Kohli being known for his flamboyant style and Dhoni for his calm and cool demeanour, the admiration between the two players is evident.