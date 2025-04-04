ETV Bharat / sports

MS Dhoni To Lead CSK Against DC In Absence Of Injured Gaikwad? Coach Hussey Gives Hint

Chennai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni could be Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) stand-in captain on Saturday, April 5, 2025, clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), if captain Ruturaj Gaikwad fails to recover and feature in the playing XI.

Gaikwad hit on his elbow during the game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and remained doubtful for the afternoon clash owing to the injury, which could pave the way for CSK's five-time IPL winner Dhoni to take charge.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad's participation in tomorrow's game will depend on how well he (has) recovered," CSK batting coach and former player Michael Hussey told the media on the eve of the game.

"He is still sore and we would take a call as to how he bats in the nets today. If he doesn't play, not sure who will lead," the Australian great added.

While Hussey claimed CSK haven't "thought too much" about who would step in for Gaikwad, he quipped, a "young man from behind the stumps" could be a good option.